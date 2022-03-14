Insider Selling: Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) insider Brian Mcandrews sold 5,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $146,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brian Mcandrews also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

On Friday, March 4th, Brian Mcandrews sold 10,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total transaction of $292,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GO traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 736,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,274. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $21.01 and a 52 week high of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of -0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.74.

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $782.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GO. Bank of America lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,220,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,483,000 after acquiring an additional 368,445 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,870,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,199,000 after acquiring an additional 76,221 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,693,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,000 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,998,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,345,000 after acquiring an additional 150,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,997,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,478,000 after acquiring an additional 343,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.