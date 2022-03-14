Insider Buying: EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Director Buys 20,500 Shares of Stock

EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) Director R Stanton Dodge bought 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.17 per share, with a total value of $495,485.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SATS traded down $0.72 on Monday, reaching $23.28. 223,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,148. EchoStar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.63 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $498.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.20 million. EchoStar had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 1.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that EchoStar Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SATS shares. Raymond James cut their target price on EchoStar from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EchoStar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SATS. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of EchoStar by 185.9% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,332,510 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,111,000 after acquiring an additional 866,461 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EchoStar by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,100,729 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,004,000 after acquiring an additional 548,227 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of EchoStar in the fourth quarter worth $12,151,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of EchoStar by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,370,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,099,000 after acquiring an additional 266,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EchoStar in the fourth quarter worth $6,785,000.

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

