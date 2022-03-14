Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) CAO Mark Chiplock Sells 2,999 Shares

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) CAO Mark Chiplock sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $235,481.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mark Chiplock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 8th, Mark Chiplock sold 3,000 shares of Ameresco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $219,000.00.

Shares of Ameresco stock traded down $6.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.67. The stock had a trading volume of 484,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,451. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.35. Ameresco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.26 and a fifty-two week high of $101.86.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $415.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.83 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 5.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

AMRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Ameresco from $88.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Ameresco from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Ameresco from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.18.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 14.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 16.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,063,000 after purchasing an additional 24,294 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the third quarter worth $209,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 356.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Ameresco during the third quarter valued at $12,572,000. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

