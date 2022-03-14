Insider Buying: JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Major Shareholder Acquires 150,000 Shares of Stock

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.46 per share, with a total value of $3,369,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 11th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 150,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.02 per share, with a total value of $3,453,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 155,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.15 per share, with a total value of $3,588,250.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 50,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00.

Shares of NYSE JELD traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.36. The company had a trading volume of 860,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.96. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a one year low of $20.54 and a one year high of $31.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.83.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JELD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on JELD-WEN to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on JELD-WEN from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JELD-WEN presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in JELD-WEN by 46.2% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in JELD-WEN by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN in the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Company Profile (Get Rating)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

