Insider Selling: The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Director Sells 15,400 Shares of Stock

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $832,986.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:JOE traded down $0.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.95. 154,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,667. The St. Joe Company has a 12-month low of $39.80 and a 12-month high of $58.09. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 42.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.27.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 27.91%. The firm had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. St. Joe’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JOE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of St. Joe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,955,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of St. Joe by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 225,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,080,000 after purchasing an additional 74,598 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of St. Joe by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 993,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,310,000 after purchasing an additional 24,843 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in St. Joe by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in St. Joe by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 6,387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

The St. Joe Co engages in real estate development and management. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

