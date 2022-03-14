Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €165.17 ($181.50).

SU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($186.81) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($164.84) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €133.00 ($146.15) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays set a €200.00 ($219.78) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €160.00 ($175.82) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Schneider Electric S.E. stock traded up €1.98 ($2.18) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €141.42 ($155.41). 1,456,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12 month low of €64.88 ($71.30) and a 12 month high of €76.34 ($83.89). The business has a 50 day moving average of €151.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of €152.95.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

