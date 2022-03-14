Primas Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.04 Million (PST)

Primas (PST) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One Primas coin can now be bought for about $0.0183 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Primas has a total market capitalization of $965,899.88 and approximately $2.04 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Primas has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Primas alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.37 or 0.00266760 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00014819 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001286 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000463 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Primas Coin Profile

PST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primas’ official website is primas.io . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

Buying and Selling Primas

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PSTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Primas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.