StaFi Hits 24 Hour Volume of $17.27 Million (FIS)

StaFi (FIS) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 14th. During the last seven days, StaFi has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. StaFi has a total market capitalization of $35.41 million and approximately $17.27 million worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StaFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00001483 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.17 or 0.00172585 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000964 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00025565 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $142.55 or 0.00360897 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00052961 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00007699 BTC.

StaFi Coin Profile

StaFi (CRYPTO:FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 114,911,733 coins and its circulating supply is 60,452,000 coins. StaFi’s official website is www.stafi.io . The official message board for StaFi is medium.com/stafi . StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

StaFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StaFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StaFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StaFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

