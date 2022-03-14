Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Short Interest Update

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, an increase of 85.0% from the February 13th total of 627,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTE. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $2,165,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 17,113 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 446.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 58,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the third quarter worth about $55,000. 19.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GTE stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $1.40. 13,255,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,197,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.99. Gran Tierra Energy has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $2.02.

Gran Tierra Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:GTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative net margin of 17.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GTE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.65 to C$1.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Gran Tierra Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia and Ecuador. It holds interests in the assets located in the Middle Magdalena Valley and Putumayo Basins. The company was founded on June 6, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

