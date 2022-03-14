Short Interest in Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Increases By 89.4%

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 537,500 shares, a growth of 89.4% from the February 13th total of 283,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,375.0 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SEYMF. UBS Group upped their price objective on Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from €14.80 ($16.26) to €16.80 ($18.46) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEYMF remained flat at $$15.15 during trading hours on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.78. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $27.40.

Solaria EnergÃ­a y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company develops, owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants with a total generation capacity of approximately 360 MW in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. It additionally installs, repairs, plumbing, gas, electricity, cooling, heating, and air conditioning system.

