Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Short Interest Update

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 104,000 shares, a growth of 79.6% from the February 13th total of 57,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 562,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SWMAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Swedish Match AB (publ) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS SWMAY traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $7.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,409. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.68 and a 200-day moving average of $8.07. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. Swedish Match AB has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $9.90.

Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.

