ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ChromaDex Corporation and its subsidiaries supply phytochemical reference standards and reference materials, related contract services, and products for the dietary supplement, nutraceutical, food and beverage, functional food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic markets. ChromaDex’s core business strategy is to use the intellectual property harnessed by its expertise in the area of natural products and in the creation of reference materials to the industry as the basis for providing new and alternative, green, mass marketable products to its customers. The Company’s main priority is to create industry-accepted information, and to provide products and services to every layer of the functional food, pharmaceutical, personal care and dietary supplement markets. The company markets and sells its products in the United States and Canada. It offers its products through distributors in Europe, South America, Korea, India, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CDXC. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of ChromaDex from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of ChromaDex in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CDXC traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.09. The stock had a trading volume of 500,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,304. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.73 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.76. ChromaDex has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $14.45.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 40.22% and a negative return on equity of 67.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ChromaDex will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in ChromaDex by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in ChromaDex during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of ChromaDex by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

