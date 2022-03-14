KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.22 Billion

Equities research analysts expect KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) to report $2.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for KLA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.25 billion and the lowest is $2.20 billion. KLA reported sales of $1.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that KLA will report full-year sales of $9.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.94 billion to $9.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $10.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.07 billion to $10.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow KLA.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $515.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of KLA from $431.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.00.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $598,653,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $401,488,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in KLA by 53,951.8% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 584,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,104,000 after buying an additional 583,219 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,793,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in KLA by 699.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 336,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,761,000 after buying an additional 294,487 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KLAC traded down $3.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $320.00. 1,468,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,959. KLA has a 1-year low of $284.49 and a 1-year high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $379.44 and a 200-day moving average of $377.59. The stock has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

About KLA (Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KLA (KLAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.