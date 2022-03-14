Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.29.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st.

SIG stock traded up $5.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,516,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,609. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Signet Jewelers has a fifty-two week low of $50.01 and a fifty-two week high of $111.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.32%.

In other news, insider Oded Edelman sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $516,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jamie Singleton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $398,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.6% in the third quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

