Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VOPKY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Royal Vopak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Vopak from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of VOPKY stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.98. The company had a trading volume of 4,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,381. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.40 and a 200 day moving average of $37.27. Royal Vopak has a 1-year low of $28.17 and a 1-year high of $52.04.

Royal Vopak NV engages in the operation of bulk liquids storage terminals. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

