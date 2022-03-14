Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2022

Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKYGet Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VOPKY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Royal Vopak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Vopak from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of VOPKY stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.98. The company had a trading volume of 4,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,381. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.40 and a 200 day moving average of $37.27. Royal Vopak has a 1-year low of $28.17 and a 1-year high of $52.04.

About Royal Vopak (Get Rating)

Royal Vopak NV engages in the operation of bulk liquids storage terminals. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Vopak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Vopak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.