SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Short Interest Down 46.4% in February

SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 46.4% from the February 13th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 1,350 ($17.55) to GBX 1,600 ($20.81) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SEGRO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 1,500 ($19.51) to GBX 1,560 ($20.29) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEGRO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $798.93.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEGXF remained flat at $$17.34 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 22,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212. SEGRO has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.96.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

