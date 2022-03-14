Siegfried Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SGFEF) Short Interest Update

Siegfried Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SGFEF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 43.8% from the February 13th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Siegfried stock remained flat at $$810.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $838.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $886.14. Siegfried has a 1-year low of $810.00 and a 1-year high of $810.00.

Get Siegfried alerts:

Siegfried Company Profile (Get Rating)

Siegfried Holding AG engages in the life sciences business worldwide. The company develops and produces active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and intermediates, as well as finished dosage forms, including solid oral dosage forms, and sterile and aseptic filling liquid dosage forms. It offers contract development and manufacturing services, including process and chemical development, analytical development, pilot manufacturing and scale up, and commercial manufacturing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Siegfried Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siegfried and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.