Short Interest in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Declines By 48.1%

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a drop of 48.1% from the February 13th total of 55,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NRK stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.07. 104,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,857. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.98. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $14.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $170,000.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objectives is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and the alternative minimum tax applicable to individuals and to enhance portfolio value. The company was founded on July 29, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

