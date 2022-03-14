Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.30.

Several research analysts have commented on DUK shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

NYSE:DUK traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $106.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,562,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,178,169. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.94. Duke Energy has a 52 week low of $91.29 and a 52 week high of $108.38.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 79.92%.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $43,388.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $1,971,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,181 shares of company stock worth $2,404,906 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 97.6% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.