Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.21.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 325,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,856,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 6.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 48,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.20. 588,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,344. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.22 and a 200 day moving average of $18.59. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 1-year low of $13.18 and a 1-year high of $23.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 2.61.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile (Get Rating)

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.