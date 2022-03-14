adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on adidas from €344.00 ($376.66) to €353.00 ($386.51) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised adidas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, DZ Bank raised adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €300.00 ($328.48) target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.75.

Get adidas alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ADDYY traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $112.31. 203,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,983. adidas has a 52 week low of $93.86 and a 52 week high of $199.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $43.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in adidas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $366,000. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its stake in adidas by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in adidas by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in adidas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in adidas by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 475,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,868,000 after acquiring an additional 54,423 shares in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About adidas (Get Rating)

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.