adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on adidas from €344.00 ($376.66) to €353.00 ($386.51) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised adidas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, DZ Bank raised adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €300.00 ($328.48) target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.75.
Shares of OTCMKTS ADDYY traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $112.31. 203,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,983. adidas has a 52 week low of $93.86 and a 52 week high of $199.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $43.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.91.
About adidas (Get Rating)
adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.
