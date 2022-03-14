Weybosset Research & Management LLC Has $320,000 Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC decreased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,727,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,242,558,000 after buying an additional 838,706 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,567,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,639,900,000 after buying an additional 49,786 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,836,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,312,327,000 after purchasing an additional 192,752 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,482,000 after purchasing an additional 721,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,788,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $919,189,000 after purchasing an additional 13,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total value of $136,896.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.56.

NYSE CAT traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $215.44. 3,530,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,302,710. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.61. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.67 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The firm has a market cap of $115.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

