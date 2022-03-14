Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Short Interest Update

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 63,100 shares, a decline of 34.6% from the February 13th total of 96,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 172,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,733. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $6.40.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0179 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s payout ratio is presently -227.59%.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin acquired 50,000 shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $253,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NML. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,102,172 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,154,000 after buying an additional 578,821 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,474,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,204,000 after acquiring an additional 20,412 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,496,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,840,000 after acquiring an additional 331,369 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 16.6% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 670,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 95,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 7.7% in the third quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 577,016 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 41,224 shares in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund, Inc is closed-end mutual fund. It seeks total return with an emphasis on cash distributions by investing in master limited partnerships. The company was founded on November 16, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

