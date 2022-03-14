Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a decrease of 35.5% from the February 13th total of 3,380,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 880,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$161.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Europe upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.38.

Shares of NYSE BMO traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $116.01. The company had a trading volume of 711,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,194. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.04. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $87.00 and a 12-month high of $120.86. The company has a market capitalization of $75.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.47. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 26.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $1.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.44%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsimple Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $666,860,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

