Comparing Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) & Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX)

We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chemomab Therapeutics has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Salarius Pharmaceuticals and Chemomab Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Salarius Pharmaceuticals $5.23 million 3.20 -$7.35 million ($0.31) -1.19 Chemomab Therapeutics N/A N/A -$12.48 million ($1.18) -3.36

Salarius Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Chemomab Therapeutics. Chemomab Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Salarius Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.8% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.8% of Chemomab Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of Chemomab Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Salarius Pharmaceuticals and Chemomab Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salarius Pharmaceuticals -187.50% -27.16% -25.88% Chemomab Therapeutics N/A -19.84% -18.90%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Salarius Pharmaceuticals and Chemomab Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Salarius Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Chemomab Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Salarius Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 981.08%. Chemomab Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $31.67, indicating a potential upside of 697.65%. Given Salarius Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Salarius Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Chemomab Therapeutics.

Summary

Chemomab Therapeutics beats Salarius Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. The firm focuses on the development of Salarius’ clinical pipeline, which targets rare, orphan cancers and cancers with a high unmet need. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Chemomab Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

