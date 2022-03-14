China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) Short Interest Update

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the February 13th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CEA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of China Eastern Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

CEA stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.01. 8,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.26. China Eastern Airlines has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $26.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in China Eastern Airlines by 12.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in China Eastern Airlines during the third quarter worth $221,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines during the third quarter worth $564,000. 0.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

