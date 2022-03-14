Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $15.54

Shares of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.54 and last traded at $15.54, with a volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.54.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.11.
Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SNPTF)
