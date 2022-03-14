B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $28.12

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.12 and last traded at $28.94, with a volume of 55108 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.51.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of B&M European Value Retail from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 550 ($7.15) to GBX 600 ($7.80) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail to GBX 675 ($8.78) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $336.46.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.25.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.0744 per share. This is a positive change from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.84%.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BMRRY)

B&M European Value Retail SA is a general merchandise discount retailer. It offers FMCG brands and a variety of non-grocery products at range of categories and price points. The company’s product range is spreaded over a number of non-grocery merchandise categories, including housewares, DIY, electrical, toys and pet products.

