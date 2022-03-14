Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 4,850 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 4,850 ($63.55) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 8.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RIO. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,500 ($72.06) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 6,220 ($81.50) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,600 ($73.38) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,700 ($87.79) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,240 ($68.66) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,317.50 ($69.67).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Shares of RIO stock traded down GBX 265 ($3.47) on Monday, reaching GBX 5,299 ($69.43). The company had a trading volume of 4,564,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,787,122. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91. The stock has a market cap of £85.87 billion and a PE ratio of 5.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,532.29 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,086.51. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,354 ($57.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($90.10).

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,398 ($70.73), for a total value of £269.90 ($353.64).

About Rio Tinto Group (Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.