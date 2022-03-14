UBS Group Analysts Give Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) a €190.00 Price Target

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) has been assigned a €190.00 ($206.52) target price by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WCH. Morgan Stanley set a €145.00 ($157.61) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €164.00 ($178.26) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($206.52) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Warburg Research set a €173.00 ($188.04) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €177.00 ($192.39) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wacker Chemie presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €162.82 ($176.98).

Shares of ETR WCH traded up €2.20 ($2.39) during trading on Monday, reaching €140.80 ($153.04). 120,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,420. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €133.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is €145.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.72. Wacker Chemie has a 12-month low of €107.75 ($117.12) and a 12-month high of €174.75 ($189.95). The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

