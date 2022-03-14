Weybosset Research & Management LLC Has $426,000 Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC reduced its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,675 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in salesforce.com by 146.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,929,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,608,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,694 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth $586,785,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 102.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,062,764 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $832,826,000 after buying an additional 1,547,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 16.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,712,251 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,634,157,000 after buying an additional 1,352,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM traded down $4.78 on Monday, reaching $193.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,663,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,864,974. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $184.44 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.22 billion, a PE ratio of 128.75, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $216.31 and a 200-day moving average of $255.18.

salesforce.com ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.08, for a total value of $467,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 57,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.14, for a total transaction of $14,460,733.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,698 shares of company stock worth $40,792,230 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.23.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

