Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Will Announce Earnings of $3.06 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2022

Equities analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGOGet Rating) will post $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.88 and the highest is $3.45. Winnebago Industries reported earnings per share of $2.12 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full-year earnings of $12.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.62 to $13.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $10.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.60 to $11.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Winnebago Industries.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGOGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The construction company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $1.17. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CL King upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 9.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 14.8% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 68,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WGO traded down $1.17 on Monday, hitting $57.70. 528,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,437. Winnebago Industries has a 12 month low of $56.58 and a 12 month high of $87.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.63%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

