Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.150-$0.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $836 million-$840 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $877.51 million.Coupa Software also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.030-$0.060 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP traded down $9.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.82. 6,781,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,877,219. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.26 and a 200 day moving average of $185.27. Coupa Software has a 1 year low of $89.25 and a 1 year high of $286.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

A number of analysts have recently commented on COUP shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $208.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $326.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $315.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $201.76.

In other Coupa Software news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $170,192.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total value of $140,213.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,201 shares of company stock worth $2,534,656 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 251.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

