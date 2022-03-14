Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 698,900 shares, a growth of 56.6% from the February 13th total of 446,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,989.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Raiffeisen Bank International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from €36.00 ($39.13) to €14.60 ($15.87) in a report on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RAIFF remained flat at $$15.60 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 150. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.71. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $18.65.

Raiffeisen Bank International AG engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. The firm offers a range of products including financing, leasing, hedging, trade and export finance, cash management, payment and fund, as well as securities and cards services. It operates through the following segments: Central Europe, Southeastern Europe, Eastern Europe, Group Corporates & Markets, and Corporate Center.

