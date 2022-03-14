Bam Bam Resources Corp (OTCMKTS:NPEZF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bam Bam Resources Corp (OTCMKTS:NPEZF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a decline of 45.0% from the February 13th total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 474,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NPEZF traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.04. 115,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,426. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07. Bam Bam Resources has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.30.
