Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Position Lowered by Weybosset Research & Management LLC

Weybosset Research & Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 87,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway accounts for about 4.0% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $10,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 38.3% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 20.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway stock traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $123.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,136,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,657. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.74. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $100.66 and a twelve month high of $136.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $86.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.80.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.15. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.579 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.35.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

