-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2022

Analysts forecast that Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTSGet Rating) will report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Motus GI’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Motus GI reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.34). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Motus GI.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Motus GI in a report on Monday, November 15th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Motus GI from $1.75 to $1.40 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Motus GI by 654.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 346,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 300,696 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Motus GI by 541.2% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 178,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 151,068 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Motus GI by 59.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 124,458 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Motus GI during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Motus GI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 13.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOTS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.32. 485,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,801,310. The company has a market capitalization of $15.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.40. Motus GI has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 9.40 and a quick ratio of 9.21.

Motus GI Company Profile (Get Rating)

Motus GI Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which is dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes and experiences. It engages in the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

