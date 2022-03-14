Brokerages Anticipate Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $741.75 Million

Equities analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) will report $741.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $738.20 million to $745.20 million. Liberty Oilfield Services reported sales of $552.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full-year sales of $3.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.52 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $4.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Liberty Oilfield Services.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $683.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.36 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LBRT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.82.

NYSE LBRT traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,654,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,544. Liberty Oilfield Services has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 11,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $142,515.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $628,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,288,500 shares of company stock worth $84,602,542. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 9.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 153,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 13,341 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 13.7% during the third quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 46,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 211.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 47,820 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 4.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 120,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

