MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$25.92.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAG. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. TD Securities raised shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$22.00 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

Shares of MAG traded down C$1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$21.49. 192,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,526. The company has a market cap of C$2.10 billion and a PE ratio of 414.53. MAG Silver has a 52 week low of C$16.74 and a 52 week high of C$29.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 43.85 and a quick ratio of 42.68.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.