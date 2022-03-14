Lethean Trading Up 18.6% This Week (LTHN)

Lethean (LTHN) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 14th. One Lethean coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lethean has traded up 18.6% against the U.S. dollar. Lethean has a market capitalization of $617,192.16 and $257.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,776.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,538.97 or 0.06547751 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.70 or 0.00267423 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00015039 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.74 or 0.00731745 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00065754 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $183.76 or 0.00473907 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007001 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.30 or 0.00377303 BTC.

About Lethean

Lethean (LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

