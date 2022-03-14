Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) to Issue $1.00 Quarterly Dividend

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share on Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.

CSU traded down C$10.46 during trading on Monday, hitting C$2,037.57. 38,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,772. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2,127.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2,162.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.25. Constellation Software has a 12-month low of C$1,672.03 and a 12-month high of C$2,385.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.46.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on CSU. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,700.00 to C$2,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,350.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James set a C$2,400.00 target price on Constellation Software and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,900.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2,507.14.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.