Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) Short Interest Down 36.4% in February

Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 770,000 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the February 13th total of 1,211,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 34.2 days.
Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Mayne Pharma Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.
MAYNF traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,640. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.21. Mayne Pharma Group has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $0.42.
Mayne Pharma Group Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of proprietary and generic products. It operates through the following segments: Generic Products, Specialty Brands, Metrics Contract Services, and Mayne Pharma International. The Generic Products segment involves in the manufacture and distribution of generic and branded pharmaceutical products.
