Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Sets New 52-Week High at $44.00

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.00 and last traded at $41.10, with a volume of 22073 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.79.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Steel Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $868.81 million, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.31 and its 200 day moving average is $34.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Steel Partners by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 12,073 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Steel Partners by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Steel Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,387,000. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in Steel Partners by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 92,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 7,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Steel Partners by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP)

Steel Partners Holdings LP operates as a holding company, which engages in owning and operating businesses and has significant interests in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.

