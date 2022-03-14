Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Sets New 52-Week High at $44.00

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.00 and last traded at $41.10, with a volume of 22073 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.79.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Steel Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $868.81 million, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.31 and its 200 day moving average is $34.66.
About Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP)
Steel Partners Holdings LP operates as a holding company, which engages in owning and operating businesses and has significant interests in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.
Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.