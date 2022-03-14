MusclePharm Co. (OTCMKTS:MSLP) Short Interest Update

MusclePharm Co. (OTCMKTS:MSLP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 65.9% from the February 13th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

MusclePharm stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,146. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.58. MusclePharm has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $3.00.

About MusclePharm

MusclePharm Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of branded sports nutrition products and nutritional supplements. It offers a broad range of performance powders, capsules, tablets, and gels that satisfy the needs of enthusiasts and professionals alike. It focuses on MusclePharm and FitMiss brands.

