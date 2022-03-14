Inverse Finance Market Capitalization Tops $35.38 Million (INV)

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 27.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Over the last seven days, Inverse Finance has traded 75.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Inverse Finance has a market cap of $35.38 million and $22.28 million worth of Inverse Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Inverse Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $414.24 or 0.01068898 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.84 or 0.00244732 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00011524 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004117 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000816 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00033961 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Inverse Finance

Inverse Finance (CRYPTO:INV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Inverse Finance’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,405 coins. Inverse Finance’s official Twitter account is @InverseFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Inverse.finance is a suite of permissionless decentralised finance tools that enable users to earn yield on their tokenised assets, governed by the Inverse DAO, a decentralised autonomous organisation. The INV token gives voting power in the Inverse Dao. Therefore INV token holders can directly control a number of important parameters and aspects of the Inverse treasury and products. “

