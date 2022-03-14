salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Swarthmore Group Inc.

Swarthmore Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 62.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,326 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 20,654 shares during the quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $373,000. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in salesforce.com by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 65,282 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $17,706,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 49,838 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $13,517,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CRM traded down $4.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $193.12. The stock had a trading volume of 5,663,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,864,973. The company has a market capitalization of $190.22 billion, a PE ratio of 129.75, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $216.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.18. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $184.44 and a twelve month high of $311.75.

salesforce.com ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRM. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $350.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.23.

In other news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total transaction of $289,441.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total value of $1,592,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,698 shares of company stock valued at $40,792,230. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

