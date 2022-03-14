Brokerages Set Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) PT at $198.06

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $198.06.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO traded down $11.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $141.82. 4,480,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,584,585. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.34. Take-Two Interactive Software has a one year low of $138.19 and a one year high of $195.82. The stock has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.65.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.31. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,001,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,426 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,696,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,575,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,733,000 after purchasing an additional 432,685 shares in the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,969,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,775,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,529,000 after purchasing an additional 353,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

