Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Receives C$169.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$169.17.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CM. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$165.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Fundamental Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$148.51 to C$160.31 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TD Securities increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$158.00 to C$169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$165.00 to C$167.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of CM traded up C$0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$159.24. 1,626,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,608,659. The stock has a market capitalization of C$71.81 billion and a PE ratio of 11.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$160.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$151.19. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of C$122.69 and a 52-week high of C$167.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.56%.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$159.22, for a total value of C$398,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$635,924.68. Also, Senior Officer John Hountalas sold 21,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$147.02, for a total value of C$3,212,092.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$372,548.68. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,996 shares of company stock valued at $10,001,378.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

