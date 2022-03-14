W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.42.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

In other news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $2,007,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 22.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the third quarter worth about $94,223,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth about $101,019,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 384.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,355,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,197 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 21.9% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,358,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,123,000 after acquiring an additional 962,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2,223.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 436,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,969,000 after purchasing an additional 418,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRB traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.68. 947,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,175. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.47 and its 200-day moving average is $81.31. W. R. Berkley has a 52 week low of $70.70 and a 52 week high of $96.46. The company has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Shares of W. R. Berkley are scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, March 24th. The 3-2 split was announced on Friday, February 25th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, March 23rd.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.28. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.47%.

About W. R. Berkley (Get Rating)

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.