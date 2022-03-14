Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Acquired by Swarthmore Group Inc.

Swarthmore Group Inc. increased its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,206 shares during the quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $5,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSN. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,153.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $1,935,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 11,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total value of $1,117,621.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,250 shares of company stock valued at $17,274,181 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays cut Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.22.

Shares of NYSE TSN traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $85.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,326,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,776,427. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.88 and a twelve month high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 7.47%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.16%.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

